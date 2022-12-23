Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $306,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $350.88 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $373.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

