Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after acquiring an additional 543,258 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

