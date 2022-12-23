Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.