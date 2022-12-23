Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $358.58. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

