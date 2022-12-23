Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 101,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 750,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,100 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

