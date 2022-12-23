Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

