Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,575.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.55.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $302,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 13,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.85.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

