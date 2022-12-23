SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $983,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

