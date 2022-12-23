SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

