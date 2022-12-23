SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $390.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.28.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $311.46 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.93. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.