SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4,312.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,980 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after buying an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after buying an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 569,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

KRE stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

