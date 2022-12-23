Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $77.96 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

