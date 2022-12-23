Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

