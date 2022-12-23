Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.