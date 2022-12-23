Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.