Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $125.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.26 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.66.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

