The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $242.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $240.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

