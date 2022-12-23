The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $590,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.76 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.