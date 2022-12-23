Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $539.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

