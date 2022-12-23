Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $598,327.35 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toast by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 668,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $11,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $6,741,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

