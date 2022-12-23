Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT Raised to 355.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from 270.00 to 355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

TPDKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 380.00 to 378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $6.06.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

