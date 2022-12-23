Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Down 3.9%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.21 and last traded at $107.66. Approximately 1,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 505,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toro by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after acquiring an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 10.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Toro by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

