Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $24.64 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

