Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,954,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 2.4 %

AAPL opened at $132.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

