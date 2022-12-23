UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 4,196 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $119.18 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.