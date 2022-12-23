UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,356 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.