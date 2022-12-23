UMB Bank n.a. Buys 9,068 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 613.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 265,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $107.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90.

