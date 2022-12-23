UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Booking by 43.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 72.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $1,932.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,927.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,897.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

