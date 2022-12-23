UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

