UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,223,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $69.83 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $137.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

