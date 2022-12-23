UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.