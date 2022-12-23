UMB Bank n.a. Has $832,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

