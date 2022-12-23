UMB Bank n.a. Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

