UMB Bank n.a. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

