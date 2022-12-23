UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.85.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $263.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average of $224.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

