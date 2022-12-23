UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Unilever by 16.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 37.7% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.