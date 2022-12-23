UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 43 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $531.37 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

