UMB Bank n.a. Purchases Shares of 21,540 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,797 shares of company stock valued at $29,742,640. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

