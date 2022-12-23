UMB Bank n.a. Sells 215 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

