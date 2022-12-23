UMB Bank n.a. Sells 423 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
