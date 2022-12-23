UMB Bank n.a. Sells 580 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.