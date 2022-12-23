UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,882 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

