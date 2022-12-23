UMB Bank n.a. Sells 9,437 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $260,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $158.71. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

