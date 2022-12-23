UMB Bank n.a. Sells 994 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after acquiring an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

