UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $102.99 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

