Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.96.

UAA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

