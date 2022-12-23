Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.
Under Armour Trading Down 2.3 %
UAA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $29,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UAA)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.