Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

UAA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $29,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

