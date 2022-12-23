Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 2.3 %

UAA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $29,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.