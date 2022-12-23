Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

