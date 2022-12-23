Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

